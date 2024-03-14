Lisk Price Reaches $2.03 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Lisk has a market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $32.52 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002066 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001460 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000947 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001230 BTC.
Lisk Profile
LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.
Lisk Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
