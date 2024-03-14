Lisk Price Reaches $2.03 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Lisk has a market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $32.52 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00002850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002066 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001460 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001719 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

