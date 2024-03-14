Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $18.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.31 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. Analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2,570.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

