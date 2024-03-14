Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.
Lifetime Brands Stock Up 1.1 %
Lifetime Brands stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87.
Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -45.95%.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LCUT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
