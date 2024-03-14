Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.82

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 229490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Libero Copper & Gold Trading Up 8.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Mocoa porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Eastern Cordillera of Colombia.

