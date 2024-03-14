Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share.

Lennar Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE LEN traded down $6.60 on Thursday, hitting $158.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,899. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average is $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 1-year low of $98.56 and a 1-year high of $167.49.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

