LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 607,900 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 364,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

TREE traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 161,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,885. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 183.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

