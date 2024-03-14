LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMAT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

