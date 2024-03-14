Leerink Partnrs Downgrades Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMLX. Robert W. Baird cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,583,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.