Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Latham Group’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Latham Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.
In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $31,543.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $165,868 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
