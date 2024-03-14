Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$28.84 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$27.04 and a 12-month high of C$34.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Featured Stories

