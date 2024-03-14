Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.70 and last traded at $180.00. Approximately 208,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 393,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,242.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average is $120.27.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $6,535,591. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after buying an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $30,045,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,834,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.