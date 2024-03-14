KRM22 (LON:KRM) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.35). 6,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

KRM22 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -229.17 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.49.

KRM22 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, a digital risk register that brings risk policies and operational controls; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital market firms to identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse; MARIA, a custom risk scoring system that allow to create internal metrics on customers performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KRM22 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRM22 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.