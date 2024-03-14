KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KPT. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$8.89 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$8.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is presently -91.14%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

