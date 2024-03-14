KOK Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $275,387.07 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00016826 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00025585 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,327.87 or 0.99883382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00009780 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00174863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00891302 USD and is up 4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $276,088.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.