Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.6 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

KSS stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -152.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Citigroup increased their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 5,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

