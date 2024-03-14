Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Sets New 12-Month High at $345.60

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 345.60 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 342 ($4.38), with a volume of 188790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.57) target price on shares of Kitwave Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 289.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 273.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 7.45 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,230.77%.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.

