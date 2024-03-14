Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $624.00

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 624 ($7.99) and last traded at GBX 630 ($8.07), with a volume of 5303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($7.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 559 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 507.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £198.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2,695.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

