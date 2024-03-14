Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

