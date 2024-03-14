KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KB Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

