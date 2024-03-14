Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $321.80

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $321.80 and last traded at $321.30, with a volume of 276245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.19.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.78.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,001 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,138,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

