Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $1,591,700.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.34, for a total value of $1,591,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,562,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $321.98 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $323.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 429.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

