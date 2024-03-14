JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.32% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 328,255 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,967 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.51.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

