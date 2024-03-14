Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Up 3%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.40. 131,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 300,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.12.

KSPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

