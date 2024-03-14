JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 212,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 877,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after buying an additional 493,976 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 160.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 39,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 257.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 103,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

