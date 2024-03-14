JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

NYSE JKS traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $51.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

