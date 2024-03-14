Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in February

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS JRONY traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $42.17. 17,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,332. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $40.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

