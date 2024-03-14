JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $28.01

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $27.29. JD.com shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 4,856,510 shares changing hands.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Down 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $64,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

