Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.92.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.35. 416,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,366. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$34.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

