James C. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $476.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $476.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.68.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.