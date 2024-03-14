Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) vs. BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Head to Head Comparison

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Iveda Solutions and BIO-key International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iveda Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.40%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Iveda Solutions has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Iveda Solutions and BIO-key International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.55 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.66 BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.22 -$11.91 million ($16.55) -0.12

Iveda Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. Iveda Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45% BIO-key International -90.82% -136.97% -56.41%

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

