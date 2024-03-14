Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Israel Discount Bank stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Israel Discount Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83.
About Israel Discount Bank
