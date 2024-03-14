Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a boost from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Israel Discount Bank stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Israel Discount Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83.

About Israel Discount Bank

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

