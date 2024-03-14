iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 17.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,147,094 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.