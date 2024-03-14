iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,862,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the previous session’s volume of 600,604 shares.The stock last traded at $193.48 and had previously closed at $190.69.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.11.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.