iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 277,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,070,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 857,166 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

