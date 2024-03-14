iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $82.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,744 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

