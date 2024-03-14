iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.36

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 531409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,478,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46,261.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,463,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

