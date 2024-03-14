iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.26

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 156232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2,553.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

