iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

