iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,676,609. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

