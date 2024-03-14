iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.84 and a 1-year high of $113.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

