iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,151,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 744,913 shares.The stock last traded at $113.12 and had previously closed at $113.37.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
