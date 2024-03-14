iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 14th total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IUSV stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 491,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,775. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.