iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $517.40. 5,125,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,411,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.41 and its 200-day moving average is $464.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $385.45 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

