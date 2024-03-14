iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $73.78 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

