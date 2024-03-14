iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.93. 619,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.45.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

