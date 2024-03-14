iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.32

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 106130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

