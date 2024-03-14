iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.32

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 106130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after acquiring an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

