Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,456.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.1 %

Iron Mountain stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. 482,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

