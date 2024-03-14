IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.80.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IQV

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.