Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ipsen Price Performance
IPSEY stock remained flat at $29.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $34.34.
Ipsen Company Profile
